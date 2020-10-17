FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Stress less and your brain will thank you!

We all experience stress, and have probably been feeling more stress lately with all of the restrictions and uncertainties due to the pandemic. My colleague Extension Educator Karla Belzer wrote an article for our Family Files blog a few years ago, and I thought it would be very timely to share it with you now.

When you think of the word stress you can probably easily identify the areas of stress in your daily life — from balancing your family and work, to dealing with finances, to handling family and relationship issues — daily stress is all around us. It is also likely that you can effortlessly identify how stress affects your physical and emotional well-being. You may think of sleep problems, heart disease, and weight gain that are typically associated with stress. But have you considered the effect stress has on your brain?

Recent research has demonstrated that chronic stress creates long-term changes in brain structure and function. A study conducted by Dr. Rajita Sinha at Yale University showed that exposure to chronic stress can reduce brain volume, which can lead to impaired thinking and emotional regulation. Other studies have shown the depletion of brain chemicals and destruction of brain cells when we are chronically stressed.