FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Stress reduction for busy families

Fall can be a busy time of year, especially with school activities and the holidays approaching.

Extension Educator Judy Schmidt wrote this great article to share ideas on how to reduce stress during these busy times. Judy says:

I know as I enjoy the leaves changing colors and falling to the ground, I am also reminded of the busyness of this time of year. As with any busy time, it is common for people of all ages to experience stress. With all the factors that can lead to stress, it can sometimes be hard to pinpoint the exact cause of the stressor in our life or the lives of our family members.

However, one thing is clear, it is important for all family members to have strategies to help cope with these stressors. Fortunately, a lot has been researched and written about positive ways to deal with stress. Here are a few that I think will be helpful for family members of all ages.

Make a Worry Box: Decorate a small box and keep it in a convenient place. As you find yourself worrying about something, write it down on a piece of paper and put it in the box. This symbolized letting go of our worry, so once you put it in box, try to turn your attention to other things.

After some time passes, either throw them worry or you can look through them to see if they have been resolved. This and other strategies can be found in a great article, Stress Coping Methods found online at https://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/hyg-5242 by OSU Extension.

Mindful Movement: Practice yoga or other breathing exercises that help you be mindful about how your body is moving and how you are feeling during the exercise.

Create a Gratitude Journal: The University of Minnesota shares about gratitude journaling and ten ways to incorporate gratitude into your life. You can find the article online at https://www.canr.msu.edu/news/gratitude_part_1_what_is_it_and_how_do_i_include_it_in_my_life

As you think about which strategy to use, think about which ones you could incorporate in your regular routine. This is one of the tips shared by our family life colleagues about the importance of self-care in stress management.

So, as the days get shorter and your to-do lists get longer, be sure to try one of these strategies to help reduce the stress you feel each day.

Judy Schmidt's "Connection Corner" blog can be found at extension.illinois.edu/blogs/connection-corner

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

