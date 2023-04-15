Sustaining a healthy and supportive relationship can be difficult for many couples.

The Strong Couples Project started in Illinois in 2020 as an effort to assist couples by providing them with knowledge and skills related to communication, as well as techniques for changing the tone of escalating conflicts and arguments.

Judy Schmidt, 4-H youth development educator, serves as a program coach for this statewide project. I also serve as a program coach that began in Illinois and is now starting to go national.

Schmidt says that results from many decades of research indicate that long-term relationship distress can greatly impair the health and well-being of individuals, their families, and the broader community. The Strong Couples Project. led by researchers and educators with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Extension, is designed to provide couples with free, evidence-based relationship education programming.

The Strong Couples project engages couples in an online program (ePREP), one of the most scientifically-based programs for strengthening relationships. Couples complete the six-session online ePREP program on their own, which includes psychoeducational presentations, video examples, and discussion questions. Sessions are supplemented with five video calls with a program coach (Extension educators), who work to reinforce online material, guide structured exercises, and provide encouragement to the couples.

“One of the things I find most rewarding about the Strong Couples program is that couples at every stage of their relationship can find something useful from the program,” says Schmidt.

Couples of all types (and argument styles) have been found to benefit from the program. Analysis of data collected from project participants indicates significant post-program increases in relationship satisfaction, partner support, and relationship confidence; and decreases in relationship instability, concerns, negative communication, individual psychological distress, and individual perceived stress.