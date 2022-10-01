 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FACTS FOR FAMILIES

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Take a moment for mindfulness

Cheri Burcham

Many times in this column, I have shared articles about mindfulness and techniques you can use to relieve stress. Extension Educator Emily Schoenfelder recently wrote this article about one of those techniques called progressive muscle relaxation.

Emily says: Life can be overwhelming! Sometimes, you just need to take a minute. Next time you get to that point, try this relaxing mindfulness technique to help you rest, relieve tension, or reset your body after stress.

Sit in a comfortable chair or lie down. Close your eyes or lower your gaze. Starting at your feet, slowly contract (tense) the muscle groups in each body part, one-by-one, for 4-10 seconds. Then, release the tension and try to relax that muscle group completely. Be sure to breathe deeply as you work through all your major muscle groups. The following list might help you work your way through your body:

• Feet

• Ankles and calves

• Knees

• Thighs

• Hips and pelvic floor

• Abdomen

• Hands

• Arms

• Back

• Bhest and shoulders

• Face

If you’d like to be guided through this technique, visit the Relaxation Exercises page from McKinley Health Center at mckinley.illinois.edu/ to find audio versions of this practice. You can learn more about this and other mindfulness techniques at extension.illinois.edu/health/mindfulness

Have a relaxing day!

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension. 

