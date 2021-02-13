FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Taking care of one another

How is everyone holding up emotionally during this pandemic?

Extension Educator Tessa Hobbs-Curley has written this great article about mental health that I would like to share.

Tessa says: the conversation of taking care of one’s mental health has come up often over the past 11 months. Whether we’re experiencing a pandemic or trying to survive in the world, caring for one another makes a difference.

This past month I had the opportunity to attend Mental Health First Aid Training to become a facilitator. This program was developed by Betty Kitchener and Anthony Jorm from Australia, and they gave the National Council for Behavioral Health permission to update the material. As a trainer, I encourage others to attend a Mental Health First Aid training, and I will explain why:

• Reflect on the reasons people take cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training. Just like CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. The training teaches about recovery and resiliency and covers topics such as depression and mood disorders, anxiety disorders, trauma, psychosis, and substance use disorders.