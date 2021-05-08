FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Taking steps to support mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Extension Educator Sonia Lopez published this great article on the Community Health: Education, Prevention & Inspiration blog that I would like to share with you.

She says: mental health refers to our state of mind and includes emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing. Our mental health influences how we feel, think and act which can fluctuate over time and with stress. Supporting our physical health, thought patterns, and relationships helps strengthen our mental health.

Our thoughts, personality, emotions, and relationships contribute to sound mental health. Negative emotions are normal but it’s important to not let them take hold.

Talking with a trusted friend or writing about emotions can help. Allowing ourselves time to reflect and process feelings is also beneficial. Daily affirmations (saying positive phrases to oneself) can improve our outlook.

Research shows that a gratitude mindset (appreciating what we have instead of focusing on what we don’t) leads to greater feelings of happiness, motivation, stronger relationships, and physical health. We can cultivate a gratitude mindset by choosing to be grateful every day.