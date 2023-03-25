Our lives are bombarded with negativity, stress and countless threats to our emotional well-being.

New research in neuroscience and positive psychology show that when we experience happiness and positivity, it turns on all the learning centers in the brain and fuels positive outcomes in all aspects of our lives.

Also, research shows that more happiness and positivity cause us to be three times more creative, 23% less fatigued and 31% more productive in life.

Based on research that was reviewed and presented by Dr. David Schramm of Utah State University, here are ten ways to become happier and more positive, and I think you’ll be surprised at how easy they are to do:

• Give thanks or practice gratitude.

• Smile more. It’s contagious.

• Get moving. Practice regular exercise or physical activity.

• Use your character strengths.

• Start your day off right with something positive each morning.

• Find your flow. Find that moment when you are engaged in something so enjoyable to you that nothing else seems to matter.

• Pay attention. Be be mindful.

• Practice kindness.

• Drop grudges and forgive.

• Cherish your friends.

Consider implementing one or more of these into practices in your lives to improve your personal well-being and happiness.

Illinois Extension family life educators have a program on this topic and it can be requested by contacting your local Extension office. Or to watch a recording of the webinar “Happy Hacks for More Positivity,” go to go.illinois.edu/HCERecordings