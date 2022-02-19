FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Three mindfulness techniques to help you reset

I am a huge believer in incorporating mindfulness practices into every day. Extension Educator Judy Schmidt recently wrote this article that just goes to show the important role that mindfulness can play in our lives.

Judy says: In my family, when interactions start to escalate or an argument is spiraling out of control, you can often hear one of us say the words, “Can we have a restart?” That’s a sign that someone has recognized this interaction isn’t headed in a good direction and we need to take a step back.

Being able to acknowledge you need to take a moment is an important step in managing your emotions. Equally important, yet sometimes more challenging, is the actual resetting of your emotions. Mindfulness techniques are a great way to help your body and mind reset to a more peaceful state. These three techniques are good ones to try when trying to reset after a stressful situation.

4-7-8 Breathing: This technique helps release the fight or flight response that your body goes into during times of stress. Begin by breathing in through your nose for the count of 4. Then hold your breath for the count of 7. Try to observe the pressure building without tensing your muscles. Exhale for the count of 8. Try to let out all the air from your lungs during that time. Repeat for 5 rounds.

Progressive Muscle Relaxation: This technique can help release the stress that can build up in your muscles in a stressful situation. Sit in a comfortable chair or lie down and, slowly and intentionally, contract (tense) the muscle groups in your body for 4-10 seconds. Then release the tension and relax that muscle group. Be sure to breathe deeply as you work through all your major muscle groups. You can use the order listed if it's helpful. (feet, ankles and calves, knees, thighs, hips and pelvic floor, abdomen, hands, arms, back, chest and shoulders, face)

Notice Your Surroundings: This technique can help take your mind of the stressful moment at hand and reset your thinking. Take a few moments to focus only on your surroundings. Breathe deeply and make a mental list of the items below. Try not to attach any meaning or value to your observations.

5 things you can see.

4 things you can touch

3 things you can hear

2 things you can smell

1 thing you can taste

Everyone responds differently to these types of techniques, and you will most likely find that one strategy works better for you than others or certain ones may be more effective in different situations. Keeping a list of your favorite mindfulness techniques can be helpful for future reference.

Judy Schmidt's Connection Corner Blog can be found at extension.illinois.edu/blogs/connection-corner/

For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms, call us at 217-345-7034 or contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

