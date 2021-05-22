FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Three things to take time to do as you graduate

This is a great time to share this article from Extension Educator Judy Schmidt with advice to those who are graduating this year.

She says: those of you graduating in 2021 have achieved so much! You have learned to adjust your way of learning during a pandemic, found creative solutions to obstacles and challenges, and developed innovative ways to support and encourage each other. That’s a lot!

In 4-H, we often talk about the three experiential learning steps: do, reflect, apply. These steps also apply to graduates who are finishing up one stage of their learning. So, as you graduate, it is important to take time to do three important things:

• Celebrate / Do - The celebrations may look different than you imagined, but still find a way to celebrate your successes with friends and family. You have done a lot to get where you are. Enjoy your favorite meal, do one of your favorite things together as a family, talk to family members about their graduations and first jobs.

• Reflect – Spend a little time reflecting on how you adapted, what you overcame, and what you learned about yourself. Make a journal or photo collage about your graduation and school experience.

