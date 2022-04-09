FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Three tips to help organize your home this spring

Are you ready for spring cleaning? Extension Educator Judy Schmidt shares some great information on how to get started.

Judy says: Even though it doesn’t quite feel like spring yet, the faintest hint of warm weather makes me anxious to open my windows and doors to let the fresh air in. It also makes me itch to start going through closets, cleaning out the garage and sprucing up the outdoors. But with so many tasks and often little time, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.

Here are three great strategies to help you get started organizing your home:

• Reduce clutter - Commit to reducing the clutter in your home. Clear the Clutter, a University of Illinois Extension resource found online at web.extension.illinois.edu/clutter/clearing.html shares a great strategy for sorting out things you want to keep or not.

Start in one space (think closet, spare room, garage stall) and commit to sorting out the items in that space into four boxes – garbage, recycling, donate (or sell), and keep. Be sure to set a time limit and work quickly – this is not the time to nostalgically go through your photo albums or children’s art, as that can take up your whole time.

• Start with the kitchen - I know my kitchen is a gathering space for many things beyond cooking; it is a place where homework is done, games are played, and objects from the day are left behind (homework, school lunches, water bottles, etc).

The pantry also collects many things such as snacks, cans of food, and baking supplies, which often go unused or become expired.

Getting your kitchen cleaned out can be a big win in the cleaning game as it is often a space we are in every day. Our colleagues from Michigan State University share some tips on how to clean out and organize your kitchen online at www.canr.msu.edu/news/kitchen_spring_cleaning_part_1

• Get everyone involved - The first cleaning job I remember as a child was dusting the baseboards of the house (I think that might have been chosen based on my proximity to the ground). My own kids loved sweeping or using the hand vacuum.

Regardless of which task is assigned, getting the whole family on board with cleaning has benefits for everyone. Research from the University of Minnesota found that young people who began chores early in life were more likely to have good relationships, to achieve academically, and to be more self-sufficient, as compared with those who didn’t have chores or who started doing chores as teens.

Not sure what your child can do at what age? There is an age-appropriate chore list that can be found on the University of Arkansas Extension website.

Happy organizing!

Judy Schmidt's Connection Corner Blog can be found at extension.illinois.edu/blogs/connection-corner

For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms , call us at 217-345-7034 or contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.