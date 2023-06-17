Summer days can often go by so quickly and before you know it, the busy school days return. Extension Educator Judy Schmidt shares three ways that you can slow down the pace of your summer, spend time in nature, and enjoy the world around you.

Cloud watching: Lay a blanket out on the grass and look at the clouds above you. Look for shapes (animals, food, vehicles) and point them out to see if others can see them too. Notice how the clouds move differently whether it is a windy or calm day. Notice how long it takes before your shape disappears or rearranges into something else.

Square foot science: Use string and a measuring tape to mark off a one-foot square in your yard or any grassy area. Using a magnifying glass, observe for five minutes all of the things you can see in your square foot area. Write down all of the things you notice in a notebook. If doing this with others, switch to observe their square and then have them observe yours and compare what you see. Notice all the things you observe that you might otherwise miss in the grass around you.

Quiet observations: Find a comfortable place in your yard, close your eyes, and sit quietly for two minutes just listening to the sounds around you. After two minutes write down all the sounds you heard and compare with the others listening. What did you hear that you normally wouldn’t have observed? Go for a walk and try this listening activity in other locations – a park, inside a restaurant. What is different in the different locations? Which one did you enjoy listening to most?

