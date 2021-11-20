FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Tips for coping with grief this holiday season

The holiday season is fast approaching and given the loss, turmoil, and uncertainty that we have recently experienced I wanted to share this article by Extension Educator Karla Belzer.

While the holiday season brings about joy and celebration, it can also be a time of great sadness and pain as traditions and family memories can intensify grief. The season is truly bittersweet – sweet memories of a loved one combined with the reality of loss.

Grieving the loss of a loved one is a difficult experience at any time of the year, however, during the holiday season, we’re often reminded of our loss through family traditions and celebrations as well as the ever-present push to get into the “holiday spirit.” We associate holidays with good times and special memories, making us all the more likely to miss our loved one even more at this time of year.

There are nearly endless blog posts, articles, books, support groups, and seminars that focus on the topic of holiday grief. There is not one way to grieve or one way to cope with loss around the holidays. Even so, the following suggestions may be helpful in coping with loss during this time of year.

Dr. Alan Wolfelt, director of the Center for Loss and Life Transition, has identified tips to help healing during the holidays:

• Express your feelings by accepting and communicating about them.

• Be aware of both your physical and psychological needs.

• Avoid overextending yourself and reduce unnecessary stress.

• Surround yourself with friends and family members who are caring and supportive.

• Remember and honor your loved one by including his or her name in your conversations.

• Assess what you need to do during the holiday season and refrain from pressure from well-intentioned friends and family members on what you “should do.”

• Evaluate your family traditions by considering those you want to continue and identifying new traditions you would like to begin.

• Share the treasured memories of your loved one with others.

• Reflect on the meaning and purpose of your life.

• Express your faith, if important to you, through attending holiday services or ceremonies as well as spending time with those who share your same beliefs.

Supporting a grieving person can also be difficult during the holidays. Well-meaning friends and family members are often at a loss of what to say or do to help. The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization recommends the following suggestions to help a grieving person during the holidays:

• Support the person in the way that they choose to celebrate the holiday.

• Offer to help with daily chores and errands or holiday preparations.

• Include the person in your holiday celebrations and religious services.

• Encourage the person to volunteer with you during the holiday season.

• Honor their loss by making a donation in their loved one’s name.

• Avoid passing judgement on their grief by telling the person that they should be “over it.”

• Give the gift of active listening if the person wants to talk about his or her loved one.

• Remind the person that they and their loved one are in your thoughts.

• Check in with the person after the holidays to assist with any post-holiday grief that may occur.

Even though the holiday season can be a difficult time when dealing with loss, it can be a time of reminiscence and love – a time to honor the memory of a loved one while healing from their loss. May you be comforted in your grief this holiday season.

Karla Belzer's Family Files Blog can be found at extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files

For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms , call us at 217-345-7034 or contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

