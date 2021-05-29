FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Using mindful movement for stress reduction

Since we are still acknowledging Mental Health Awareness Month, I wanted to share a little bit about mindful movement. Mindfulness is defined as an awareness that arises through paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment.

Practicing mindfulness can happen in many ways including types of breathing, visualization, using our senses, practicing gratitude and even through movement!

Mindful movement is an effective way to reduce stress and its physical consequences. When we are moving intentionally, we’re changing the shape of our body which in turn, can impact how we are feeling. I would like to share some simple chair-based moves that can help anyone, including children, to reduce stress and its negative physical effects:

1. BLOSSOMING FLOWER ARMS: Begin sitting in a tall yoga seat and lift your arms out to the side, palms up, until your arms are shoulder level and parallel to the ground. Breathing in, touch your shoulders with your fingertips, keeping your upper arms horizontal. Breathing out, open your arms to the horizontal position, stretching your palms open. Repeat. Think about how this feels as you focus on the tips of your fingers as you extend your arms.