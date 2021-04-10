FACTS FOR FAMILIES: What are positive childhood experiences?

Hope you are all doing well and are enjoying our spring weather.

We seem to hear more and more about adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), but I wanted to share this interesting article by Extension Program Coordinator James McCombs about positive childhood experiences.

James says: By now, you may be familiar with the concept of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). ACEs are potentially traumatic events that happen during childhood. They typically involve being a victim or witness of violence or feeling of insecurity.

Exposure to ACEs has been associated with negative outcomes in adulthood like poor mental health, chronic health problems, and substance abuse. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided guidelines for preventing ACEs.

Beyond Preventing ACEs, more research is looking at the benefits of positive childhood experiences (PCEs) and their potential to decrease the effect of ACEs. PCEs provide relationships and environments that are steady, safe, and nurturing. The CDC recommends the following for parents/caregivers to provide children PCEs:

• Establish a routine. Children feel secure and thrive when the environment is structured for them.