An important topic that many do not talk about is suicide.

I wanted to share this article from the News Bureau of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign that specifically addresses suicide among farmers.

Josie Rudolphi is a professor of agricultural and biological engineering at the university whose research examined suicide among farmers and ranchers, as well as the mental health of their children.

Recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that farmers are twice as likely as people in other occupations to die by suicide. What are the unique stressors affecting the mental health of farmers?

While most farmers in the Midwest had a good harvest this year and commodity prices are strong, they are faced with incredibly high input costs. Unpredictable commodity prices have so much impact on the viability of a farm. There’s a lot to celebrate, but the future is so uncertain. And they can’t control the weather.

While Illinois had good weather this growing season, that wasn’t the case nationwide. There were drought conditions in other parts of the country, and that’s a huge concern for some of our partners who are providing stress assistance for those farmers.

Migrant workers experience different types of stress than do producers – such as issues with immigration status, acculturation, language and discrimination. We need to focus a lot more attention on the mental health of farm workers, too.

Most parts of Illinois are designated mental health care shortage areas – meaning we just don’t have the providers and services to meet the need.

In terms of barriers, we talk about the four A’s: accessibility; availability, and we see that as a huge barrier; affordability; and acceptability or stigmatization.

Most farmers are independent producers who operate on very thin margins. Mental health care is often considered a luxury or an unnecessary expense.

Geographical distribution of the populations is another challenge. Farmers are scattered across the counties and states. They’re not in one centralized workplace like a health care facility or university campus that would make mental health education and outreach easier. And their schedules are incredibly varied.

We still see stigmatization around mental health in these communities, but I think that’s starting to change. Stigma seems to be more pervasive among certain demographics. For example, it appears as though it’s more challenging for older generations to talk about mental health issues. And in small communities, people are very conscious of other people knowing what their vehicles look like and not wanting people to recognize their car or truck parked outside a mental health clinic.

There’s a ton of identity tied up in agriculture, like there is for people in many other occupations. Agricultural producers are highly independent, and society rewards resiliency and stoicism; however, these labels may be damaging and discourage them from seeking help or reaching out.

Our results underscore broader observations among the general population that men are more likely to internalize their experience, meaning they are less likely to talk about what they are going through and how they are feeling.

In the farmer suicide study, we found that older men and women who farmed were more likely to die by suicide if they had health problems, while younger men were more likely to have had relationship problems.

Women farmers who lived in medium-sized towns had higher suicide rates compared with those in rural areas. That was interesting because we typically think of urban and micropolitan areas as having more resources such as access to mental health care.