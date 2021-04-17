FACTS FOR FAMILIES: What's the best way to start a family conversation?

During the COVID pandemic, households have been, and still are, spending more time together at home yet may not be having as much interaction with other extended family members and friends.

Some families are experiencing additional stressors, while others may be enjoying a slower pace with less outside activities.

One tool that is helpful for families in all these situations is effective communication. Even households who are spending more time at home together may not actually be communicating more, as working from home, remote learning and technology distractions all impact time spent together. Extension Educator Judy Schmidt published this great article in her blog Connection Corner about ways to be more intentional about family communication. She shares these conversation starters to help families learn more about each other and encourage spending time talking together:

• What are you most proud of?

• What are three words you would use to describe our family?

• What makes you feel better when you are upset?

• Do you have a favorite family tradition?

• If you could travel to any period in history, what time would you travel to?