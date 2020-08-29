FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Who do I call to get help?

This is a wonderful timely article I would like to share from Extension Educator Kathy Sweedler. She says: As we move through our lives, different challenges and needs arise. In my own family, our needs have changed over time. When my children were young, I was concerned with finding quality childcare and used clothing and toys. As family members aged, we needed home delivery of meals, medical care support, and transportation services. Sometimes we can handle these challenges on our own, and sometimes community resources are helpful. It’s not until a specific, personal need comes up that we tend to ask, “Who do I call to get help with fill-in-the-blank?”