FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Working out around the winter blues

Wintertime brings many difficulties.

Wintry weather can be a deterrent to do things outdoors, and it can feel very unmotivating to want to do anything, especially with temperatures at freezing and snowfall being increasingly frequent.

However, it does not mean that you cannot stay physically active; you just need to find some workarounds.

U of I Extension family life intern Kenny Kolke wrote this article to tell us just how to do that! Kenny says:

Exercising has many benefits and can help you beat the winter blues. According to the Mayo Clinic, it can help with mood, anxiety, and keeping your brain sharp. All of which is very much welcome during these times of social isolation and freezing temperatures.

For many people, going to a gym would be the first solution to this problem, but that may not always be available. During uncertain times, some gyms are closed or have restrictions on how many people can be in the facility at once. Bad road conditions can also make it difficult to drive out and get a workout in.

