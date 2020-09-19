FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Zucchini and summer squash overload!

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Extension Educator Caitlin Mellendorf had a great article on her blog, “Healthy Eats and Repeat,” that I wanted to share with all of you.

Caitlin says: Who has made the "mistake" of planting too many zucchini or summer squash plants, and then scrambled to find doorsteps to drop off extras? Take them please! There are too many! Or is it just time to eat a whole LOT of summer squash in the next month?

Nutritionally, 1 cup of chopped zucchini contains around 20 calories, 4g carbohydrate, 1g fiber, and is a source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A and potassium. Like other veggies, zucchini are not a significant source of fat, protein, or sodium.

• Buy: Choose zucchini and summer squash that are small to medium in size. Large summer squashes are edible, but be aware they tend to have tough skin and flesh. Look for summer squash with deep colors - often yellow, green, or a mix - that are firm to the touch. Avoid summer squash that have insect damage, soft spots or bruises.

• Price: Fresh zucchini costs $1.64 per pound (or about $0.85 per 1 cup) on average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.