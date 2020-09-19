FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Zucchini and summer squash overload!

Extension Educator Caitlin Mellendorf had a great article on her blog, “Healthy Eats and Repeat,” that I wanted to share with all of you.
Caitlin says: Who has made the "mistake" of planting too many zucchini or summer squash plants, and then scrambled to find doorsteps to drop off extras? Take them please! There are too many! Or is it just time to eat a whole LOT of summer squash in the next month?
Nutritionally, 1 cup of chopped zucchini contains around 20 calories, 4g carbohydrate, 1g fiber, and is a source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A and potassium. Like other veggies, zucchini are not a significant source of fat, protein, or sodium.
• Buy: Choose zucchini and summer squash that are small to medium in size. Large summer squashes are edible, but be aware they tend to have tough skin and flesh. Look for summer squash with deep colors - often yellow, green, or a mix - that are firm to the touch. Avoid summer squash that have insect damage, soft spots or bruises.
• Price: Fresh zucchini costs $1.64 per pound (or about $0.85 per 1 cup) on average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
• Store: Place zucchini and summer squash unwashed in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. With longer storage, squash may start to soften and wrinkle. Do not wash before storing, as this can speed up decay.
• Prepare: Wash squash under cool water and cut into desired sized pieces for your recipe. Summer squashes are mild vegetables and can be added to many recipes without changing the flavor.
• Eat: Summer squashes are versatile veggies that work well in both sweet and savory recipes. Many of us are familiar with zucchini bread and stuffed zucchini. Also add them to pasta or use as the pasta (zucchini noodles!). This whole post is devoted to a variety of zucchini dishes for you to enjoy!
She also includes several recipes for zucchini and summer squash that can be found in the article online at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/healthy-eats-and-repeat/2020-08-19-10-recipes-zucchini-and-summer-squash-overflow
For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms , call us at 217-345-7034 or contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files
