First Mid Bank and Trust to host blood drive in Mattoon

MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust will host a Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at 1515 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, inside the Donor Bus.

To make an appointment to donate, please contact Penny Youngblood at 217-258-0674 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70873 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before June 2, 2021, are eligible to give at this drive.

Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for either a long sleeve zip shirt or a $10 gift card redeemable at Amazon, Target, Starbucks, Lowe's, Dunkin Donuts or Wal-Mart.

