Free bariatric support group to meet at Horizon Health

PARIS — Individuals who are preparing for, or have completed, bariatric surgery are invited to attend a free support group sponsored by Horizon Health.

The Bariatric Support Group will meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Horizon Health Education Center (former Cornerstone Baptist Church), 15197 US Highway 150, in Paris.

Mary Liz Wright, University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator, will show how to make traditional holiday meals healthier. She will demonstrate proper food preparation, including ingredient modifications and cooking techniques.

The free support group is available to current or previous patients of Horizon Health’s bariatric program or any other bariatric and weight loss program. Spouses, family members, and friends are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit MyHorizonHealth.org/supportgroups or call 217-466-4868.

