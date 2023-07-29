MATTOON — The GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group will begin the fall cycle from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, at Broadway Christian Church, 1205 S. 9th St. in Mattoon.

GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include "Is This Normal?", "Loneliness & Sadness," "Regrets," "Grief and Your Friendships."

A GriefShare support group is a safe, welcoming place where people understand the difficult emotions of grief. Through this 13-week group, participants will discover what to expect in the days ahead and what's "normal" in grief. Attendees will learn helpful ways of coping with grief, in all its unpredictability and gain solid support each step of the way.

This is a no-cost support program for those who have lost a loved one, but pre-registration is required at griefshare.org/findagroup or call the church at 217-235-4009.