Hannah Mansell memorial 5K in Mattoon offers on-site registration

MATTOON — On-site registration will be available for the inaugural Hannah Mansell Happy Day Memorial 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Williams Elementary School in Mattoon.

Mansell, who died at age 26 on Jan. 17, 2021 due to COVID-19, worked for Eastern Illinois Area Special Education (EIASE) as a deaf and hard of hearing translator. EIASE's Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program has staff housed at campuses throughout the Mattoon School District, and Mansell was assigned to the middle school. A "Hannah's Corner" memorial area was created this spring in front of the middle school.

"She loved her job, the schools, but especially her kids immensely," said Ken Mansell, her father.

Ken Mansell said he and his wife, Kathy, worked with their daughter's school in Mattoon and with her alma mater, William Woods University, to set the memorial 5K run/walk, which also has a virtual option. He said proceeds will be distributed to the EIASE students with whom she worked and to establish a scholarship in her name for American sign language students at William Woods. Their Facebook page is "Hannah Mansell Happy Day Memorial Page."

On-site registrations will be taken prior to the start of the 5K at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Williams Elementary School, 1709 S. Ninth St., where the event will conclude after participants complete a course on city streets. Registrations also will be taken online up to Saturday morning at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Mattoon/HannahMansellHappyDayMemorial5K.

