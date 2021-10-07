Hannah Mansell memorial 5K run/walk set Saturday in Mattoon

MATTOON — The inaugural Hannah Mansell Happy Day Memorial 5K Run/Walk is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 9 morning at Williams Elementary School in Mattoon.

Mansell, who died at age 26 on Jan. 17, 2021 due to COVID-19, worked for Eastern Illinois Area Special Education (EIASE) as a deaf and hard of hearing translator. EIASE's Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program has staff housed at campuses throughout the Mattoon school district, and Mansell was assigned to the middle school. A "Hannah's Corner" memorial area was created this spring in front of the middle school.

The 5K run/walk will help raise money for a scholarship in her name. Registrations will be taken through 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 for the event and through 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 for the virtual option at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Mattoon/HannahMansellHappyDayMemorial5K. The event will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Williams Elementary School, 1709 S. Ninth St., and conclude there after participants complete a course on city streets.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

