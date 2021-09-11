 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horizon Health announces Life Center Open House

  • 0

PARIS — Learn about the many behavioral health services in Edgar County at an open house event Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Life Center building on the Horizon Health campus.

The free event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. The Life Center is located at 745 E. Court St. in Paris. Refreshments, tours, and give-a-ways will be available.

Camp New Hope to host Fall Family Festival

The Life Center opened in June 2020. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, a public introduction was delayed. The addition of the Life Center creates a stronger presence of mental health services in the community. It brings together Horizon Health’s Senior Care program and the many services of Human Resources Center of Edgar and Clark Counties.

Note that masking and social distancing are observed at Horizon Health locations and events.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vaccination status: Making family gatherings complicated

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Vaccination status: Making family gatherings complicated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News