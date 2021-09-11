Horizon Health announces Life Center Open House

PARIS — Learn about the many behavioral health services in Edgar County at an open house event Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Life Center building on the Horizon Health campus.

The free event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. The Life Center is located at 745 E. Court St. in Paris. Refreshments, tours, and give-a-ways will be available.

The Life Center opened in June 2020. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, a public introduction was delayed. The addition of the Life Center creates a stronger presence of mental health services in the community. It brings together Horizon Health’s Senior Care program and the many services of Human Resources Center of Edgar and Clark Counties.

Note that masking and social distancing are observed at Horizon Health locations and events.

