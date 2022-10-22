 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horizon Health announces promotions

PARIS — Horizon Health has announced the promotion of four staffers.

Lucy Staley has been promoted to director of clinic specialty services. In her previous roles, she worked as a lead registered nurse and outpatient clinic manager–hospital specialties. Staley joined Horizon Health in 2016.

Carrie Cunningham has been promoted to director of Horizon Health’s EZ Care clinics and the North American Lighting Health Clinic. She previously was the manager of those clinics. Cunningham joined Horizon Health in 2018.

Ashley Williamson has been promoted to director of behavioral health and family practice. She will oversee behavioral health services at the Paris and Chrisman clinics, as well as family practice services at the Paris, Oakland and Chrisman clinics. Williamson joined Horizon Health in 2021 as a strategic initiatives coordinator.

Tabby Donnelly has been promoted to director of dialysis and education services. Her prior nursing experience includes dialysis, critical care and leadership of multiple clinical services. Donnelly joined Horizon Health in 2021 as a strategic initiatives coordinator.

