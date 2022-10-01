Horizon Health hosts free adult wellness fair

PARIS — Horizon Health will host “Health 360,” a free adult wellness fair, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at its main campus in Paris.

The event will begin with a Medicare information session at noon, and again at 5:30 p.m. Keith Leitzen, a Medicare expert with approximately 40 years of experience, will discuss the differences between Medicare plans.

The wellness fair will begin at 1:30 p.m. and continue through 5:30 p.m. and will feature health screenings, education materials, give-a-ways, and much more. Attendees can ask questions and interact with various Horizon Health departments and community organizations.

The Health 360 event will include:

• Free blood pressure checks

• Free heel scans (bone density screenings)

• Assistance with patient portal sign ups

• Medication disposal

• Flu shot clinic (normal insurance co-pay applies or cash-pay options available)

Additional information and services during the event will include: diabetes education, advanced directive planning, information about healthy aging, and CPR education.

Light refreshments will be available. Registration is not required. Masking and social distancing will be required.