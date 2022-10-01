 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Horizon Health hosts free adult wellness fair

  • 0

PARIS — Horizon Health will host “Health 360,” a free adult wellness fair, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at its main campus in Paris.

The event will begin with a Medicare information session at noon, and again at 5:30 p.m. Keith Leitzen, a Medicare expert with approximately 40 years of experience, will discuss the differences between Medicare plans.

The wellness fair will begin at 1:30 p.m. and continue through 5:30 p.m. and will feature health screenings, education materials, give-a-ways, and much more. Attendees can ask questions and interact with various Horizon Health departments and community organizations.

Extension to hold Falls Prevention training

The Health 360 event will include:

• Free blood pressure checks

• Free heel scans (bone density screenings)

• Assistance with patient portal sign ups

• Medication disposal

• Flu shot clinic (normal insurance co-pay applies or cash-pay options available)

Additional information and services during the event will include: diabetes education, advanced directive planning, information about healthy aging, and CPR education.

Light refreshments will be available. Registration is not required. Masking and social distancing will be required. 

For more information, call 217-466-4294.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News