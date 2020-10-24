Horizon Health hosts free Medicare info sessions

PARIS — Horizon Health will host free Medicare educational sessions on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at noon and 5:30 p.m.

These sessions, “The ABCs of Medicare,” will be held online via Zoom.

Keith Leitzen, president of Managed Care Partners of Elmhurst, will provide an overview of Medicare. He will discuss the differences and pros/cons of transitional Medicare, Medicare Plus supplements, and Medicare Advantage plans.

“This is our third year hosting these sessions,” said Erin Frank, PR/marketing manager at Horizon Health. “They’re always so informative and so well-received. We were thrilled to hear that they were offering an online program this year.”

To participate in the educational session, visit MyHorizonHeath.org/ABCsofMedicare

