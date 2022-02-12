Horizon Health offers Basic Life Support class

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PARIS — Horizon Health will offer a Basic Life Support course on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from noon to 4 pm at the Jasper Street Annex, 15323 US Highway 150, Paris.

This course trains participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations, and provide early use of an automated external defibrillator.

The course is for healthcare professionals and other personnel who need to know how to perform CPR, and other basic cardiovascular life support skills, in a wide variety of in-facility and prehospital settings.

The cost is $25. Register at MyHorizonHealth.org/Classes. For more information, email srobison@myhorizonhealth.org.

