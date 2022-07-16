Horizon Health Offers CPR/AED Class

PARIS — Horizon Health will offer a Heartsaver CPR/AED course on Wednesday, July 20, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Jasper Street Annex, 15323 US Highway 150, Paris.

This non-healthcare provider course is for the community and teaches basic CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), which is used in cases of life threatening cardiac events.

Participants will receive a certificate of completion following the class. An official American Heart Association CPR/AED certification card is available for $25.