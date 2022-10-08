Horizon Health offers free grief support group

PARIS — Horizon Health is offering a six-week grief support group for people who have lost a loved one.

The group will meet Wednesdays, Oct. 12, to Nov. 16, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. All sessions will take place at Senior Care, located in the Life Center building, 745 E. Court St., on the Horizon Health main campus in Paris.

The support group will provide emotional support and effective ways that promote healing after a loss. The goal is to provide a “safe haven” for attendees to express their feelings and receive support from grief specialists and group members.

Group facilitators are Lisa Brinkerhoff, licensed clinical social worker at Senior Care, and April Ridgley, social services case manager at Horizon Health.