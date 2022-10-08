 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Horizon Health offers free grief support group

  • 0

PARIS — Horizon Health is offering a six-week grief support group for people who have lost a loved one.

The group will meet Wednesdays, Oct. 12, to Nov. 16, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. All sessions will take place at Senior Care, located in the Life Center building, 745 E. Court St., on the Horizon Health main campus in Paris.

The support group will provide emotional support and effective ways that promote healing after a loss. The goal is to provide a “safe haven” for attendees to express their feelings and receive support from grief specialists and group members.

Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Dealing with arthritis

Group facilitators are Lisa Brinkerhoff, licensed clinical social worker at Senior Care, and April Ridgley, social services case manager at Horizon Health.

This free support group is available to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 217-466-4170.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The value of a stress free day on your mental health

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The value of a stress free day on your mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News