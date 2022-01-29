Horizon Health purchases Cornerstone Baptist Church

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horizon Health has purchased Cornerstone Baptist Church at 15197 US Highway 150 in Paris. The church will be used for hospital meetings, community events, and community programming until a permanent use is determined. Pictured (left to right): Oliver Smith, Horizon Health president and CEO; Pastor Jack Hoffman; and Martin Adams, Horizon Health chief financial officer.

 Submitted photo

PARIS — Horizon Health has purchased a Paris church to allow for expansion of its services.

Cornerstone Baptist Church, located at 15197 US Highway 150, has been under the operation of Pastor Jack Hoffman since 1990. Over the past year and a half, the church decided the property was becoming too much to maintain with its decreasing congregation. By a unanimous decision, church officials approached Horizon Health about selling the building.

“It’s bittersweet, but we knew it was the right move to sell,” Hoffman said. “It was an easy decision to sell to Horizon Health. We knew it will be used to help the community and that is exactly what we wanted.”

A permanent use for the church has not been determined. For now, it will be used for hospital meetings, community events, and community programming.

“The church is another great addition to our growing organization,” said Oliver Smith, Horizon Health president and CEO. “This property is in a great location with regard to the hospital and Jasper Street Annex. With the cost of construction, it makes sense to purchase a nearby space that can be more affordably renovated to suit our needs.”

