Horizon Health uses mobile service to treat COVID patients

PARIS — Horizon Health is taking healthcare on the road, providing care for COVID-19 patients in their homes.

The home visits are performed by paramedics at the direction of emergency department physicians. Visits apply specifically to COVID-positive patients who have been seen in the ER.

The home visits are possible through Horizon Health’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare service. The service coordinates care among Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers, the hospital, and a home-visit provider who collectively provide out-of-hospital/clinic care for COVID patients.

“Mobile healthcare provides COVID patients with much-needed medical services during a time when they are sick and unable to leave their homes,” said Samantha McCarty, Horizon Health’s director of Emergency Services.

The service started in late November and has been very successful with more than 30 patients treated so far, McCarty said.