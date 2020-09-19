HSHS Medical Group offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Drive-thru testing is not available to pre-surgical patients.

Those tested will be able to access their results within 2 to 7 days, at their own convenience, through their MyChart account which is safeguarded to ensure patient privacy and confidentiality.

Other Options for COVID-19 Testing in the Effingham Area

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department is open 24/7 365 days a year. Those presenting for care are examined by a provider and tests are performed as appropriate. HSHS St. Anthony’s Convenient Care is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays. Patients who present to Convenient Care are examined by a provider and tests are performed as appropriate. People who are asymptomatic or who do not have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will not be tested for COVID-19 in the Emergency Department or Convenient Care.

If exposed or symptomatic patients need a test, they could use the HSHS Medical Group testing site. Visit the Effingham County Health Department’s website at http://effcohealth.org/ for a current list of testing sites.