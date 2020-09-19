HSHS Medical Group offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

EFFINGHAM — The ability to test more people for COVID-19 is critical in helping to curb the spread of the virus throughout our communities, and with CARES Act government funding for COVID-19 testing, HSHS Medical Group is able to introduce COVID-19 testing at select drive-thru sites until further notice. Registration through MyChart is required for testing.
If you have any of these symptoms, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or need a COVID-19 screening to return to work or school, you can receive a free COVID-19 assessment and testing:
- Cough
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Loss of taste or smell
Those who wish to be tested must schedule an appointment through HSHS Medical Group’s online patient portal, MyChart. You do not have to be an established HSHS Medical Group patient to set up an account on MyChart or to access a free test. MyChart can be accessed at HSHSMGCovidTesting.org or downloaded as an app on Apple or Google Play. It takes just minutes to set up an account, complete a short assessment and register for a test.
Upon registration, MyChart users are able to choose between four different drive-thru testing sites in Decatur, Effingham, O’Fallon and Springfield. Testing sites are a service of HSHS Medical Group and are located off-site from local HSHS hospitals. The testing site in Effingham is located in the parking lot of HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine, 900 W. Temple Street, Building B, Effingham, Illinois.
Drive-thru testing is not available to pre-surgical patients.
Those tested will be able to access their results within 2 to 7 days, at their own convenience, through their MyChart account which is safeguarded to ensure patient privacy and confidentiality.
Other Options for COVID-19 Testing in the Effingham Area
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department is open 24/7 365 days a year. Those presenting for care are examined by a provider and tests are performed as appropriate. HSHS St. Anthony’s Convenient Care is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays. Patients who present to Convenient Care are examined by a provider and tests are performed as appropriate. People who are asymptomatic or who do not have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will not be tested for COVID-19 in the Emergency Department or Convenient Care.
If exposed or symptomatic patients need a test, they could use the HSHS Medical Group testing site. Visit the Effingham County Health Department’s website at http://effcohealth.org/ for a current list of testing sites.
Patients scheduled for surgery at St. Anthony’s continue to be tested in advance of their procedure. These pre-op COVID-19 tests are scheduled by the pre-surgical testing department at the hospital. The pre-surgical nurse will advise on the date, time, and location for testing for our surgical patients. This location is not a free, public testing site.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!