HSHS Medical Group urges community members to get flu shot

EFFINGHAM — HSHS Medical Group, HSHS Illinois hospitals and Prairie Cardiovascular are encouraging all to get a flu shot as soon as possible, especially as COVID-19 and the Delta variant continue to be widespread throughout the communities they serve.

“Vaccinations are the most effective tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and flu,” said Marc McCleary, MD, a family medicine physician and associate medical director with HSHS Medical Group. “Getting vaccinated for both viruses is beneficial to your health, the health of your loved ones and the health of your community.”

Appointments for flu vaccines are now available to established patients at HSHS Medical Group locations in Central and Southern Illinois. Call your HSHS Medical Group primary care office or use MyChart to schedule an appointment. For more information, visit www.hshs.org/HSHS-Medical-Group/News/Fight-the-Flu

Every flu season is different, and influenza can affect people differently. However, millions of people get flu every year; hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized; and thousands to tens of thousands of people die from flu-related causes every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu shots are especially important for young children, pregnant women, people age 65 and older and people with chronic health conditions (e.g. asthma, diabetes, heart or lung disease).

