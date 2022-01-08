 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Human Rights Authority sets meeting

CHAMPAIGN — The East Central Regional Human Rights Authority of the Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission plans to meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the State of Illinois Office Building Conference Room, 21256 S. First St., Champaign.

At that time, panel members will review and discuss complaints concerning allegations that the rights of people with disabilities are being violated at private and public facilities that provide mental health or developmental disabilities services.

The Human Rights Authority is a panel of nine citizen volunteers appointed by the commission and empowered by statute to investigate alleged violations of the rights of people with disabilities. The Human Rights Authority serves all counties throughout Illinois; case investigations ensure the rights of eligible children and adults who have a disability.

Anyone who believes the rights of a person with disabilities are being violated may report this at the meeting or contact the authority's regional coordinator at 217-278-5577. All complainants' names are kept confidential.

