Improve heart health with new program at Mattoon YMCA

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced the launch of a new program designed to support those who desire to improve their heart health, or who have completed a cardiac rehabilitation program.

Healthy Hearts will promote a heart healthy lifestyle through movement and exercise guided by trained and compassionate staff. The class will meet three times a week and will incorporate cardiovascular, balance and resistance training in addition to heart health education.

“The goals of the Healthy Hearts program is to provide the tools people need to monitor and improve their overall heart health, as well as to learn how to set and achieve attainable goals,” said Emily Hayden, senior program director and class instructor.

Participants will also receive assistance in tracking their progress throughout the program so they can gauge their results and success.

The program runs for three months at a time, but participants can join at any time. The first session begins Jan. 9 and will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Mattoon YMCA.

The program is free for YMCA members and $85 for non-members. The YMCA offers a senior membership for $28 a month. For more information, visit www.mattoonymca.org or call 217-234-9494.