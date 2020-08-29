Jacqui McKibben enjoys giving back through volunteering

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Jacqui McKibben has made a big impression on both patient and staff members in Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Heart Center since becoming a volunteer two years ago.

Going above and beyond to help anyway she can, Jacqui was recently named the SBL Guild’s 2020 Volunteer of the Year, a title she shares with fellow volunteer Sharon Fox. “I was floored. I really was. It was such a wonderful surprise,” she said. “I don’t need recognition, but it’s certainly nice to hear that people appreciate what I’m doing and that they consider my work valuable.”

SBL Heart Center staff members presented Jacqui with the honor and raved about her contributions during a surprise gathering hosted by SBL Volunteer Services. “She has the heart of servitude. She steps in to help whether she’s asked or not,” office assistant Shannon Storm said. “She has a smile on her face and is always willing to help wherever she is needed in whatever capacity. The Heart Center greatly appreciates her.”