January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD — The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal is joining forces with the Fire Fighter Cancer Support Network and the International Association of Fire Fighters to raise awareness about the increased risk of cancer amongst firefighters. The goal of this campaign is to provide firefighters the necessary tools and guidance to develop life-saving protocols for cancer prevention and to support those with a cancer diagnosis within their departments.

Firefighter-occupational cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service. In 2019, more than 75% of the names of firefighters added to the IAFF Fallen Firefighter Memorial Wall of Honor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, were of members who died from occupational cancer.

According to a study by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, firefighters face a 9 percent increase in cancer diagnoses and a 14 percent increase in cancer-related deaths compared to the general population. While protecting the firefighter during firefighting operations, personal protective equipment becomes contaminated. Effective on-scene decontamination can reduce the level of surface polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons by 85% following an incident.