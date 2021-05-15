Justrite to host Community Blood Drive

MATTOON — Justrite will host a Community Blood Drive from noon to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at 3921 Dewitt, inside the Bloodmobile.

To donate, contact Stephanie Hanks at 217-238-5119 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70284 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate.

All donors will receive a voucher for a free $10 gift card.

For questions about eligibility, please call the Community Blood Services of Illinois at 800-217-4483. Donors who last gave blood on or before March 23, 2021.

Community Blood Services of Illinois is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In this area, CBSI is the exclusive provider to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.