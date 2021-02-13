 Skip to main content
KC Summers delivers meals to Sara Bush Lincoln employees
KC Summers delivers meals to Sara Bush Lincoln employees

SBL Meal Deliver

Pictured, left to right, is Whitney Scroggins and Mike Genta of KC Summers, SBL President and CEO Jerry Esker, SBL CNO Sandy Miller, SBL Patient Care Leaders Sasha Hollman, Nicole Jahraus, Joe Garland, Emily Gilmore, Melissa Linton and Katey Stuckemeyer.

MATTOON — KC Summers Auto Group recently delivered more than 450 meals to Sarah Bush Lincoln patient care employees as a thanks to the healthcare workers for their tireless work during the pandemic and the care they provide every day.

General Manager Mike Genta and Whitney Scroggins of KC Summers brought individually packaged meals from Little Mexico, Luigi’s, and Thai Noodle, all of Mattoon.

SBL President and CEO Jerry Esker said, “We are incredibly touched by the generosity of KC Summers and these local restaurants. I heard many staff members comment what a wonderful and thoughtful gift this was. I, too, echo those same sentiments.”

