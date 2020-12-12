Lake Land College Dental Hygiene Clinic offers free services

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Dental Hygiene Clinic will be offering free dental cleanings until Aug. 1. Services will include free x-rays, sealants and fluoride treatments, all of which are regularly offered at no extra charge with dental cleanings at the clinic.

“We are so excited to be able to offer this opportunity to both our students and our patients,” Kristen Holsapple, director of dental hygiene/dental instructor, said. “It is a great way for the students to learn, and we are happy to provide these services to the community.”

The dental hygiene program is designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary for a career as a registered dental hygienist. The program provides experience in a clinical setting with a wide variety of patient treatments and experiences.

Because the clinic is focused on creating a learning environment for students, patients are asked to be prepared for extended appointment times. This allows the students the opportunity to best learn from the experience as well as allowing the patient to receive the best care and treatments.

Patients will also have the opportunity to purchase professional white strips for $45 and a professional spin brush for $25. Purchases must be made with cash and are non-refundable.

