Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Are nuts good for you or not?

Is it true that if you are allergic to peanuts, that you are allergic to all nuts? David Stukus, M.D., a fellow of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology says, “It’s possible to have allergies to both peanuts and tree nuts, but many are only allergic to one or the other. Peanuts are actually legumes, and have different allergy-triggering compounds than a tree nut like walnuts and pecans. With that said, peanuts are not nuts.

The difference between a nut and a legume is not always immediately obvious. Both legumes and nuts consist of a simple dry fruit carried inside a pod or shell. The two groups have significant differences. Botanically speaking, nuts are noted for having only a single seed in the shell, which is not attached, and they can be part of a number of different plant families. Legumes, however, have multiple seeds within a casing, which are often attached to its inner wall, and are part of the leguminosae family like peas and peanuts.

Nuts have about six grams of protein per serving, about the same as an egg, but nuts will have double the calories. You will have to supplement your daily diet incorporating other protein in your diet for a balanced nutritional day of food.