Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Are nuts good for you or not?

Nuts, tree or ground, have been a great supplement for dieters, but with all the new found allergies, there are some cloudy factors for some.
Yes, some are really allergic, like anaphylaxis allergic. Those of you who don’t know what that is, are probably not allergic in an extreme way. The definition of this type of allergic reaction “is when the immune system responds to otherwise harmless substances from the environment."
Unlike other allergic reactions, however, anaphylaxis can kill. Reaction may begin within minutes or even seconds of exposure, and rapidly progress to cause airway constriction, skin and intestinal irritation, and altered heart rhythms. In severe cases, it can result in complete airway obstruction, shock and death,” states The Free Dictionary.
So are nuts good for you or not? Here are a few options this holiday season when you see a bowl of nuts and the finger pinchers, I mean, the nutcrackers are laying out!
Chestnuts roasting on an open fire…are roasted nuts better for you? Prevention says ‘raw’ nuts are better, but roasted nuts are good too. Moisture is lost in roasting, making them higher in calories versus raw nuts. But if you have a choice, any nut is good for you, but do try and opt for a dry-roasted variety and stay away from the ones wrapped in delicious chocolate or additional salts and flavorings. If you need a bit of extra, consider using raw nuts in salads, desserts or other food items.
Is it true that if you are allergic to peanuts, that you are allergic to all nuts? David Stukus, M.D., a fellow of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology says, “It’s possible to have allergies to both peanuts and tree nuts, but many are only allergic to one or the other. Peanuts are actually legumes, and have different allergy-triggering compounds than a tree nut like walnuts and pecans. With that said, peanuts are not nuts.
The difference between a nut and a legume is not always immediately obvious. Both legumes and nuts consist of a simple dry fruit carried inside a pod or shell. The two groups have significant differences. Botanically speaking, nuts are noted for having only a single seed in the shell, which is not attached, and they can be part of a number of different plant families. Legumes, however, have multiple seeds within a casing, which are often attached to its inner wall, and are part of the leguminosae family like peas and peanuts.
Nuts have about six grams of protein per serving, about the same as an egg, but nuts will have double the calories. You will have to supplement your daily diet incorporating other protein in your diet for a balanced nutritional day of food.
So will nuts make you gain weight? Since they are high in fat and calories, nuts may assist in weight loss and maintaining weight says Frank Hu, M.D., chair of the department of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Nuts have fat, fiber, and protein that may keep you full and stave off snacking. Stick to a small handful or about 1 ounce. If you can’t resist eating an entire bag, buy nuts in their shells. That should slow you down says Joan Sabate, M.D., a professor of nutrition at Loma Linda University School of Public Health.
Lastly, would a nut butter be better than eating nuts? Most nut butters will still have all their nutrients including calories, fat and fiber, but will also have additional ingredients, like sugar. Raw nut butter can be interesting to eat and may take some talent to get used to. Keep away from additives that may include salt, hydrogenated oils (makes it thinner to spread) and cane syrups.
Overall, all food in smart moderation is a good idea. With the holidays creeping up fast, take a moment to review your choices. It’s always a good way to keep food safe and nut savvy!
