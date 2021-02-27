Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Coping with loneliness by reaching out to others

In 2018, nearly half of Americans reported feeling lonely.
A study done by Cigna, a major health insurer in the United States, surveyed 20,000 people in their 2018 Loneliness Index with findings showing that 46% of participants reported feeling lonely either sometimes or always.
If someone can go through their daily routines and still feel lonely, imagine if you were placed into a situation that isolated you from your routine and previous lifestyle — for example, becoming a caregiver for a loved one.
Many caregivers (around 40-70%) experience symptoms of depression, two of which are isolation and loneliness. These feelings are commonly due to feeling isolated and withdrawn throughout the caregiving process.
Whether or not you are a caregiver, loneliness can have a significant impact on your life. For some, it may take a toll on your physical health — by means of higher blood pressure due to stress or even physical pain. Some caregivers trying to cope with loneliness turn to food — a form of stress management — which can lead to weight gain.
Loneliness is unique to everyone. Everyone can feel it, but often experience it in different ways. Some may experience physical symptoms, while in others it can manifest by affecting their mental health.
Common symptoms of loneliness that affect mental health are withdrawal and depression. Caregivers that feel lonely often describe the impacts of loneliness taking their focus off of work, their families or responsibilities outside of their duty to care for a loved one.
How to cope with loneliness
- Spend time with those who love you: Spending time with friends and loved ones can be incredibly healing. Quality time can mean more to someone coping with loneliness than you might realize.
- Spend time with your community by volunteering: On the days when you don’t feel like social interaction, but are feeling the pangs of loneliness, try and volunteer your time. One popular option is spending time at a local animal shelter. Giving back to people in your community can help you find more meaning in life, and as a result, can decrease feelings of loneliness.
- Find a support group: Whether online or in person, support groups can be an incredible resource for coping with loneliness. There, you can connect with people that can relate to your situation and even form strong friendships.
- Look for external resources: Having a supportive network of family, friends and community can be massively helpful when coping with loneliness. However, sometimes in order to cope with loneliness, it helps to have external resources available to you as well.
- Be open to kindness from others: Whether you’re experiencing loneliness, or you’re helping a loved one cope with loneliness, kindness really can go a long way. Keep an open heart and accept love from those around you.
Feeling lonely is temporary, it’s not a permanent state. Reaching out to your family and friends for support when you need it or spending time with your community are all ways to cope with loneliness in a healthy way.
Chris Garver is the Program/Public Relations Director at the LifeSpan Center.