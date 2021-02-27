Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Coping with loneliness by reaching out to others

In 2018, nearly half of Americans reported feeling lonely.

A study done by Cigna, a major health insurer in the United States, surveyed 20,000 people in their 2018 Loneliness Index with findings showing that 46% of participants reported feeling lonely either sometimes or always.

If someone can go through their daily routines and still feel lonely, imagine if you were placed into a situation that isolated you from your routine and previous lifestyle — for example, becoming a caregiver for a loved one.

Many caregivers (around 40-70%) experience symptoms of depression, two of which are isolation and loneliness. These feelings are commonly due to feeling isolated and withdrawn throughout the caregiving process.

Whether or not you are a caregiver, loneliness can have a significant impact on your life. For some, it may take a toll on your physical health — by means of higher blood pressure due to stress or even physical pain. Some caregivers trying to cope with loneliness turn to food — a form of stress management — which can lead to weight gain.

Loneliness is unique to everyone. Everyone can feel it, but often experience it in different ways. Some may experience physical symptoms, while in others it can manifest by affecting their mental health.