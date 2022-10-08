Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Dealing with arthritis

Many seniors are affected by arthritis. Arthritis affects mobility and continues to worsen over time. Arthritis causes inflammation in joints and makes it painful or difficult to move.

Often times, arthritis begins to make even small activities difficult to achieve. Small tasks such as opening jars or cans become a chore to complete. At times these tasks can’t be completed without assistance or a large amount of struggle.

There are multiple factors that play a part in the development and progression of arthritis. According to the Mayo Clinic, risk factors for arthritis include: family history, age, sex (women are more likely to develop arthritis), previous joint injuries, and obesity.

The most common type of arthritis is osteoarthritis. This kind of arthritis causes inflammation due to the deterioration of joints and may even cause ones to chip.

So what can you do if you have arthritis? There are steps that you can take after an arthritis diagnosis. Talk with your doctor about different pain options. Your doctor will have a variety of recommendations for relieving pain as well as decreasing the progression and severity of the disease. Once you have spoken to your physician, it is essential to keep your body in motion. Staying still has been proven to allow quicker progression of this disease. Find a routine or an arthritis group that focuses on gentle joint movements.