Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Dealing with the winter blues

Most of us would probably say our mood is affected in some way by each change of season. As the days get shorter and the temperatures dip I begin to experience grumpiness.
When the colorful leaves of autumn lay on the ground and the trees are barren once again, it marks the time when snow and bitter temperatures will likely be quick to follow. The warm sunny days of spring seem so very far in the future.
Usually the holiday season helps to keep spirits up, but once the gifts have been unwrapped and the last toast to Auld Lang Syne has been sung, the rebirth of nature is still many months away. This is when my winter blues usually set in.
Here are just a few tips that might be beneficial to add to your routine now:
1. Take Vitamin D - A study conducted by NYU Langone concluded that these supplements produced mood improvement.
2. Make your home and office brighter – Let in as much natural light as possible, open the blinds and curtains during the day and sit near a window whenever possible.
3. Exercise – It has been proven that exercise is a depression reducer. Get busy and activate those endorphins and neurotransmitters.
4. Set and keep sleep and meal schedules – Napping and snacking all day will not improve your mood only hinder it.
5. Reduce caffeine intake – Caffeinated soda drinks increase insulin levels and drop blood sugar levels which can make you feel fatigued, and coffee and tea can actually be dehydrating.
6. Take a winter vacation – A change in scenery can always brighten your day, and of course you will also have the trip to look forward to in the days leading up to traveling as well.
Starting to add these helpful ideas on a daily basis might help to fend off those gloomy feelings.
Keep in mind however, if you suffer from more serious symptoms such as insomnia, negative thoughts, feeling listless and extreme fatigue you may actually have a clinical disorder called seasonal affective disorder (SAD). This is a form of clinical depression and should be evaluated and treated through a physician. If in doubt seek professional medical advice.
Hopefully, with these tips and self-evaluation of the severity of your personal case of the “winter blues”, this upcoming season will be filled with joy, rest and renewal.
