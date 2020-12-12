Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Dealing with the winter blues

Most of us would probably say our mood is affected in some way by each change of season. As the days get shorter and the temperatures dip I begin to experience grumpiness.

When the colorful leaves of autumn lay on the ground and the trees are barren once again, it marks the time when snow and bitter temperatures will likely be quick to follow. The warm sunny days of spring seem so very far in the future.

Usually the holiday season helps to keep spirits up, but once the gifts have been unwrapped and the last toast to Auld Lang Syne has been sung, the rebirth of nature is still many months away. This is when my winter blues usually set in.

Here are just a few tips that might be beneficial to add to your routine now:

1. Take Vitamin D - A study conducted by NYU Langone concluded that these supplements produced mood improvement.

2. Make your home and office brighter – Let in as much natural light as possible, open the blinds and curtains during the day and sit near a window whenever possible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

3. Exercise – It has been proven that exercise is a depression reducer. Get busy and activate those endorphins and neurotransmitters.