Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Discover the benefits of apple cider vinegar

Does a fermented apple a day keep the doctor away? Or make you go to the doctor?

Home remedies have carried us for many years. Looking for that miracle food like kale, bone meal, spirulina (algae) and other foods are never ending.

Apple cider vinegar has had a great stay power with benefits big and small. Some claim it cured their cancer and others have claimed other wonders.

Apple cider vinegar has been used as a traditional home remedy for a number of years. In 1958, D.C. Jarvis, M.D published his book "Folk Medicine." Jarvis recommended apple cider vinegar as a cure-all, stating that it was rich in potassium. He said that mixing the apple cider vinegar with honey enhanced the healing power. Apple cider vinegar could also destroy harmful bacteria in the digestive tract and was recommended as a digestive tonic to be consumed with meals. People using it for health usually look for unfiltered apple cider vinegar containing the Mother, a web-like substance that naturally occurs during the vinegar making process where the majority of health benefits are thought to be.

Vinegar was most likely a happy accident; a jug of wine or beer was left uncovered too long, and a cure all was born. Vinegar’s goes back 8,000 years; vessels with traces of vinegar dating back to 6000 B.C.E. have been found in Egypt and China. Around 5000 B.C.E., there is written record that the Babylonians used vinegar made with dates both as a preservative and as a condiment, and it was they who began experimenting with flavored vinegars using herbs and spices. It was Hippocrates (circa 400 B.C.E.) who first started prescribing vinegar for a variety of illnesses.

So what about vinegar and stabilizing your blood sugar? The claim is that apple cider vinegar can regulate glucose with short- and long-term benefits. Jake Henry Smith of Prevention writes that there have been a few small older studies that found drinking vinegar in general, before mealtime can reduce sugar spikes and stabilize glucose after eating.

Dr. Dennis Goodman, a cardiologist and clinical professor and director of integrative medicine at NYU Langone Health says that the phenomenon is probably happening because vinegar delays stomach emptying, allowing the body to metabolize glucose from the blood.

Weight loss too? Does ACV make you feel fuller with less food? What we know is that there is little evidence that ACV can assist with weight loss. There is a 2018 study with 39 subjects that found consuming ACV and cutting 250 calories a day was more effective than cutting calories alone with older research backing this up having found that vinegar helped people feel fuller after meals.