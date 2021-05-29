Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Gardening is good for your well being

Going into our second year of COVID after we were told it would be a two-week quarantine, I think the great outdoors, well, missed us. Frequenting National Parks, public gardens, and even our own backyard is making a big comeback! Plants in greenhouses are screaming for us to come and "buy us, plant us and don’t forget to water us!”
Of course by July, as my good friend Joy would say, “I’m over watering these plants when it’s hot out!” Those small potted plants and hanging baskets need two to three waterings a day since they do dry out quickly. We all have good intentions to try and keep them alive, but things happen!
Charles Hall and Melinda Knuth at Texas A&M University collected research about the great outdoors and green spaces in the Journal of Environmental Horticulture (March 2019) stating that “spending as much time as possible in both natural settings and cultivated gardens, can improve mood, reduce the negative effect of stress, encourage physical activity and other positive behaviors, improve cognition, reduce aggression and enhance overall well-being in people of all ages under many different circumstance.”
Specifically, “the researchers found that people who surround themselves with plant life and other forms of natural beauty, indoors and out, experience emotional and mental health benefits that have a positive impact on their social, psychological, physical, cognitive, environmental and spiritual well-being.” Who knew a plant or being around plants could have such an impact?
Hall and Knuth found benefits that include a reduction in stress. Their research found that spending time outside assisted with mental fatigue recovery, with heart rate reduction, blood pressure reduction and lowered anxiety. Symptoms of depression were also reduced.
Hall and Knuth reported that researchers found incidents of depressive symptoms, increased memory span and a decrease in anxiety after a walk in nature was better compared to walking through an urban environment. Concentration or memory retention, fewer symptoms of post-traumatic stress and improved symptoms of attention-deficient all benefited from being in green spaces.
Additionally, Dr. Robert Hutchins, MD, MPH at Chapel Internal Medicine and Carolina Clinic, reported that gardening and planting flowers also has health benefits. He discovered that gardening can build self-esteem even if you don’t think you have a green thumb. The act of tilling, planting, nurturing and reaping may make you take another look in the mirror of your accomplishments and your effectiveness of what you can do.
Heart wise, Dr. Hutchins found that digging planting and yes, even weeding burns calories even though you may be cursing those weeds in your "outdoor" voice. “There are physical benefits from doing the manual labor of gardening. It’s hard work to garden, and it provides some cardiovascular benefit,” says Dr. Hutchins.
Gardening also “gives you a chance to focus on something and put your mind to work with a goal and a task in mind,” he adds. With all the negative talk and doom and gloom feelings on media platforms, it’s a good break to see plants grow and thrive.
Levels of happiness of getting dirty fingernails while digging and ruining a good manicure can actually give joy added with inhaling M.vaccae found in dirt, a healthy bacterium, could increase serotonin while reducing anxiety. Hand strength and family socializing increased along with a boost of vitamin D from sun exposure. Lastly, Hutchins found that healthier eating increased with the consumption of farm-to-table from what you are growing or planting.
There’s still time to plant and grow this year. Discover locally owned greenhouses in your area and support their small business. Wear lots of sunscreen, a big hat and gloves occasionally for protection from the elements. Take a chair and bask in the aura of plant life you created. All in all, the benefits will be subtle and soothing for your well being.
And Joy, I’ll come over and water in July!
