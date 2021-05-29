Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Gardening is good for your well being

Going into our second year of COVID after we were told it would be a two-week quarantine, I think the great outdoors, well, missed us. Frequenting National Parks, public gardens, and even our own backyard is making a big comeback! Plants in greenhouses are screaming for us to come and "buy us, plant us and don’t forget to water us!”

Of course by July, as my good friend Joy would say, “I’m over watering these plants when it’s hot out!” Those small potted plants and hanging baskets need two to three waterings a day since they do dry out quickly. We all have good intentions to try and keep them alive, but things happen!

Charles Hall and Melinda Knuth at Texas A&M University collected research about the great outdoors and green spaces in the Journal of Environmental Horticulture (March 2019) stating that “spending as much time as possible in both natural settings and cultivated gardens, can improve mood, reduce the negative effect of stress, encourage physical activity and other positive behaviors, improve cognition, reduce aggression and enhance overall well-being in people of all ages under many different circumstance.”