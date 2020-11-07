Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: How dementia can affect your daily life

Do you know someone struggling with memory loss or something simple as forgetting a task? There is a chance that it could be Dementia.
Dementia is a chronic disorder of the mental processes caused by brain disease or injury and marked by memory disorders, personality changes, and impaired reasoning. This disease is a type of Alzheimer’s which can be an early-young onset disease.
Teepa Snow, an author and social media influencer talks about the positive look at how people with Dementia function. Snow specializes in educating people about dementia and creates YouTube videos about this disease and how it can affect anyone. Some of the books she has written: Dementia Caregiver Guide: Teepa Snow's Positive Approach Techniques for care, Dementia Guide for Faith Communities and Leaders, and Reaching Beyond the Limitations of Dementia.
Teepa Snow talks about the ten warning signs of Dementia:
1. memory Loss of recent or new information or repeats self frequently,
2. difficult doing familiar tasks,
3. problems with word finding/misnaming or misunderstanding,
4. getting confused easily about time or place,
5. worsening judgement/not thinking things thoroughly
6. difficult problem solving or reasoning
7. misplacing things/putting them in odd places
8. changes in mood or behavior
9. changes in personality
10. and loss of initiation/withdraws from normal activities.
There are common issues a person with dementia will go through daily. They might not be willing to go to a doctor’s appointment, may be rude, refusing any help or care provided for them, mixing day and night (also sundowners is very common with this illness, they might get agitated or cannot remember what is going on at night), having no solid sleep time, emotional meltdowns, threaten caregivers, and they may have more frequent falls or injuries. There are other common issues when having this disease.
Caring for loves ones with dementia
Teepa Snow on YouTube also gave ways on how to talk to someone experiencing the loss of brain function. If by chance you and your loved one with Dementia get in an argument, you never want to cause more anger. Take a breath and say: “I’m sorry, I was trying to help” or “I’m sorry I made you angry.” You can also mention that this is hard for you too.
Caring for a loved one with dementia can be a very hard process. It will impact someone’s life. In fact, it has impacted my life. Growing up and watching someone you care about contract this disease and watching them get worse as the days go by, are very hard to comprehend. My grandma, age 74, recently died due to a heart attack and other complications of Alzheimer’s. My grandpa being the caring man that he is helped my grandma with her daily living activities. He bathed, help pick out and put on clothes, brushed her hair, made sure she was fed, helped with her medication, and even put on her earrings and makeup. My grandma at the end; became agitated easily, had a hard time going out of the house, she also had sundowners. As you can tell she did not know how to do these simple tasks because this disease takes over the persons brain function. Having a loved one impacted by this disease is hard to watch, but it’s even harder when you have to decide what you need to do for them. My grandpa took care of her twenty-four hours a day and put his whole life into her care. There are many ways you could help your loved one be in a safe environment.
Your Life Span Center is a good place to get information about how to care for someone with this disease. They provide services that you may need for an example giving information about different assisted living/nursing homes, caregivers/home care places, grocery help, and many other services you might need help locating.
For more information about Dementia or Alzheimer’s you may call the Lifespan Center at 217-639-5150 and leave a message. We are currently working remotely, but returning calls in a timely manner. You may also email the Caregiver Advisor at jshobe@lifespancenter.org.
