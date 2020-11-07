Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: How dementia can affect your daily life

There are common issues a person with dementia will go through daily. They might not be willing to go to a doctor’s appointment, may be rude, refusing any help or care provided for them, mixing day and night (also sundowners is very common with this illness, they might get agitated or cannot remember what is going on at night), having no solid sleep time, emotional meltdowns, threaten caregivers, and they may have more frequent falls or injuries. There are other common issues when having this disease.

Teepa Snow on YouTube also gave ways on how to talk to someone experiencing the loss of brain function. If by chance you and your loved one with Dementia get in an argument, you never want to cause more anger. Take a breath and say: “I’m sorry, I was trying to help” or “I’m sorry I made you angry.” You can also mention that this is hard for you too.

Caring for a loved one with dementia can be a very hard process. It will impact someone’s life. In fact, it has impacted my life. Growing up and watching someone you care about contract this disease and watching them get worse as the days go by, are very hard to comprehend. My grandma, age 74, recently died due to a heart attack and other complications of Alzheimer’s. My grandpa being the caring man that he is helped my grandma with her daily living activities. He bathed, help pick out and put on clothes, brushed her hair, made sure she was fed, helped with her medication, and even put on her earrings and makeup. My grandma at the end; became agitated easily, had a hard time going out of the house, she also had sundowners. As you can tell she did not know how to do these simple tasks because this disease takes over the persons brain function. Having a loved one impacted by this disease is hard to watch, but it’s even harder when you have to decide what you need to do for them. My grandpa took care of her twenty-four hours a day and put his whole life into her care. There are many ways you could help your loved one be in a safe environment.