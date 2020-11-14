Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: How hearing loss can affect you

Are you or someone you love experiencing loss of hearing and do not know why? Verbal communication is critical in our day-to-day activities. Knowing what to look for as symptoms and know potential causes may help.
What is hearing loss and what are the symptoms
Hearing loss is a sudden or gradual decrease in how well you can hear. If someone is experiencing any of these symptoms there is a chance you may have challenges with hearing.
• If you have trouble hearing over the phone
• Find it hard to follow conversations when two or more people are talking
• You often ask people to repeat what they are saying
• You may turn the volume on the television up so loud that others complain
• Or have a problem hearing because of background noise, and think that others seem to mumble.
Types of hearing loss
There are two causes of hearing impairment. A person with hearing deficiency can experience a range of symptoms from a mild loss where certain high-pitched sounds are missed or a complete loss of hearing. There are four types of hearing loss:
1. Sensorineural hearing loss, which is when damage to the inner ear or the auditory nerve happens and results in permanent loss.
2. Conductive hearing loss, which is similar to the first one caused that may be due to a buildup of earwax, fluid, or a punctured eardrum. Treatment or surgery can usually restore conductive hearing.
3. Sudden deafness is a result of rapid hearing loss can happen all at once or over a period of up to three days.
4. Lastly, age related hearing loss which comes gradually as a person ages may run in the family and may occur because of changes in the inner ear and auditory nerve. Age related hearing loss also may occur in both ears and the person may not recognize they have lost their hearing.
Tips on how to talk to someone with hearing loss
There are many reasons why someone with the loss of hearing may not understand what you are saying. Here are some tips to keep in mind while talking to someone who is hard of hearing.
• Always include the person that has hearing loss in the group conversation
• Find a quiet place to talk to help reduce any background noise
• Stand in a place with good lighting and use facial expressions or gestures to give clues.
• Face the person and maintain eye contact, speak clearly, do not hide your mouth, speak at a reasonable speed and in a louder but natural tone and be patient, relaxed and stay positive.
There are many letters in the alphabet that may sound the same to a person with level of deafness. Some of these letters include B’s that sound like P’s, M’s that sound like N’s (and the other way around), S’s that sound like F’s, T’s that sound like D’s, and V’s that sound like W’s.
Always keep in mind on how you word or say anything to someone with hearing loss; they may not be able to understand you. Also, keep in mind you may have to repeat yourself.
If you are experiencing hearing loss it is always best to seek professional help and treatment.
