Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: How hearing loss can affect you

Are you or someone you love experiencing loss of hearing and do not know why? Verbal communication is critical in our day-to-day activities. Knowing what to look for as symptoms and know potential causes may help.

What is hearing loss and what are the symptoms

Hearing loss is a sudden or gradual decrease in how well you can hear. If someone is experiencing any of these symptoms there is a chance you may have challenges with hearing.

• If you have trouble hearing over the phone

• Find it hard to follow conversations when two or more people are talking

• You often ask people to repeat what they are saying

• You may turn the volume on the television up so loud that others complain

• Or have a problem hearing because of background noise, and think that others seem to mumble.

Types of hearing loss

There are two causes of hearing impairment. A person with hearing deficiency can experience a range of symptoms from a mild loss where certain high-pitched sounds are missed or a complete loss of hearing. There are four types of hearing loss: